Texomans hope businesses reopen

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With such nice weather, Texomans were out and about walking the street; and some of them want businesses to reopen.

There were plenty of people making their way downtown but walking slowly to enjoy being out of quarantine. As Texoma businesses begin to reopen, these citizens just want life to go back to normal.

“I mean being at home is great and all but it is nice to be able to interact with people without putting people at risk. So walking around and getting some fresh air is really nice,” Wichita Falls resident Jinan Andrews said.

With such nice weather and events and businesses opening downtown, Wichitans are delighted to be back out in the sunshine.

“And I’ve been working from home doing telework. So I’ve been doing that for seven weeks now.

I’m ready to get back to the office and get life back to normal,” Wichita Falls resident Natalie Wilmoth said.

There’s no telling what normal will look like after the coronavirus. But for right now, some citizens want to see the remaining closed businesses reopen.

“We were at Lowe’s. If they’re letting 100 people go in there and if Walmart’s full, if they practice what they tell ’em to do in a bar, it’s the same thing to me,” Wichita Falls resident Ted Wilmoth said.

But other citizens understand the precautions of social distancing and would rather be safe than sorry.

“I wish that there were more things to do. But safety’s first. As the rest of the country starts to get back to normal, slowly and surely I hope they open up,” Wichita Falls resident Caroline Smith said.

“We would love to be able to go out but we also know we gotta take care of one another. So I think it’s more important to take care of our health and then we’ll be able to have fun later on,” Andrews said.

And businesses downtown are ready whenever Governor Greg Abbott gives them the green light.

“We have been ready to open since all of this started, Wichita Falls Brewing Company president Matt Bitsche said. “We knew that we couldn’t but I think I can speak for everyone when I say we’re ready to get back to normal.”