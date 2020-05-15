Texomans line up for Burlington reopening

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans lined up at Burlington Friday morning as the discount retailer opened its doors for the first time in nearly two months.

Burlington, like several other retailers, has been closed since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Abbott began the first phase to Open Texas May 1, and while retailers have been able to open since then, many like Burlington took extra time to ensure they were prepared for new safety and sanitization standards.

Along with reopening, Burlington offered a 50% off sale Friday, with everything in the store being discounted.

Reopened stores will reflect the recommendations from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and other applicable federal, state and local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety.

Safety measures include

Wider check-out lanes

One-way entrances and exits throughout the store

Cart Wipes

Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart

Frequently cleaning high-touch areas

Associates will be screened before returning to work, wear face coverings while in the store, and be provided gloves

Burlington opened at 9 a.m. Friday morning, and regular business hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.