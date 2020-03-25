Texomans offer tips for parents transitioning to homeschool during COVID-19 pandemic

Across the country, parents are dealing with a new reality, finding themselves with a new side-gig as teachers now that schools will be closed for the foreseeable future.

For those who are new to this, experts are sharing how folks can make the most of homeschooling for family members.

Rishelle Duyck has four daughters and said homeschooling is all her family knows.

“Homeschooling is a day-to-day adventure,” Duyck said. “We felt that homeschooling was a fit for our family.”

Duyck said she understands and respects that every family is different, but now that COVID-19 has families focusing on online education at home, she is offering some advice.

“Remember learning is a process,” Duyck said. “We do not have to have a checklist to learn.”

Duyck advised parents to set realistic expectations for themselves and their kids.

“Start off small—don’t come up with these huge long list of things you need to do in a day,” Duyck said. “If you start off trying to go a hundred miles an hour, you’re going to burn out.”

Co-executive Editor of Homeschooling Today Magazine Kay Chance, who homeschooled both her children, agreed. She reminded parents that they have been teaching their kids since the moment they were born.

“From my understanding, WFISD, which is a great school district, they are going to provide materials for your kids, your job is to be a coach, an encourager, a facilitator,” Chance said.

Chance encouraged parents to find creative ways to keep in contact with their peers, whether through Google Hangouts, Zoom or more.

“It’s really important that we, as parents, are really intuned with how our kids are feeling with all the chaos and being separated from their friends,” Chance said.

Both Chance and Duyck want parents to know there are resources available to assist them throughout this process.

Duyck also said she wants to remind parents that this is a perfect time to not only bond but to learn about their children.