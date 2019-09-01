Texomans plan to make most of Labor Day weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Schools and local businesses are closed Monday to celebrate the Labor Day holiday, and many Texomans will be out-and-about to take advantage of the last summer holiday.

Labor Day is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers, earning Americans a sometimes much-needed day off. While many use this three day weekend to travel or hit the lake, others are just making the most of their extra day off. We spoke to some of our fellow Texoman’s about their Labor Day weekend plans and learned many just use the holiday as a chance to spend time with their families, some even traveling quite a distance to do so.

“We like Labor Day, we’re grateful that we get the day off,” Wichita Falls resident Chelsea Jutila said. “We like to hang out with family, kick around the house, grill, just enjoy each other’s company, enjoy the dogs.”

“We usually do a cookout. You know, we do steaks, beer, that kind of thing,” Wichita Falls visitor Dena Marsh said. “I also use the time to visit family outside of Wichita.”

Whether folks are staying at home to grill up some fun or planning a short getaway, for this day off, you can thank those who were apart of the New York Labor Unions in the late 1800s for organizing the first Labor Day, later becoming a federal holiday in 1894.