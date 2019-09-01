1  of  4
Breaking News
US Postal Service employee among those killed in Odessa mass shooting Shooter’s identity released, his home raided by law enforcement DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Texomans plan to make most of Labor Day weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Schools and local businesses are closed Monday to celebrate the Labor Day holiday, and many Texomans will be out-and-about to take advantage of the last summer holiday.

Labor Day is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers, earning Americans a sometimes much-needed day off. While many use this three day weekend to travel or hit the lake, others are just making the most of their extra day off. We spoke to some of our fellow Texoman’s about their Labor Day weekend plans and learned many just use the holiday as a chance to spend time with their families, some even traveling quite a distance to do so.

“We like Labor Day, we’re grateful that we get the day off,” Wichita Falls resident Chelsea Jutila said. “We like to hang out with family, kick around the house, grill, just enjoy each other’s company, enjoy the dogs.”

“We usually do a cookout. You know, we do steaks, beer, that kind of thing,” Wichita Falls visitor Dena Marsh said. “I also use the time to visit family outside of Wichita.”

Whether folks are staying at home to grill up some fun or planning a short getaway, for this day off, you can thank those who were apart of the New York Labor Unions in the late 1800s for organizing the first Labor Day, later becoming a federal holiday in 1894.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising"

Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award"

Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope"

Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home"

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News