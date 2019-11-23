Texomans prepares for City Lights Parade

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For folks who head downtown this afternoon, Christmas fun will fill the streets in preparation for the City Lights parade Saturday night.

Santa Land will be open from 4–7 p.m. with pictures with Santa beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Park Central, 8th and Scott streets.

It wouldn’t be a holiday celebration without food, so vendors will be at the Farmers Market at 8th Street and Ohio Avenue and in the First Texas parking lot between 9th Street and Indiana Avenue.

DJ Marcus will have music playing for all to hear while Texomans are encouraged to shop downtown before the parade starts at 7 p.m.

During the parade, KFDX will host a live show, and a few team members will ride in the parade.