Texomans protest domestic terrorism and gun violence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “There’s so many active shootings that I’m even scared to go to the mall,” a young man said as he addressed dozens of people at a rally against domestic terrorism and gun violence.

He, along with many others, gathered outside the First Capital Bank of Texas in Parker Square for the Community Members Against Domestic Violence March and Rally, sharing ideas and discussing how the recent acts of terrorism are affecting their daily lives.

Dozens of community members against domestic terrorism and gun violence marched down Kemp Boulevard, chanting “do something more than prayer” as they made their way into the square—including Vern Landavazo, father of Lauren Landavazo, shot and killed in September 2016.

“At the time when she was murdered, I remember talking about guns and how I didn’t wanna make it a gun issue because it was really an issue about people with hatred in their hearts, is how we lost our daughter,” protester Vern Landavazo said. “So, guns and the guns that are available just make it easy for these people with all that hatred in their heart to do, to inflict all this damage. We have to get the country talking and making change, not just talking, but making change.”

One young lady who spoke at the rally said her generation is growing up in a world normalizing the many mass shootings. While she was scared to speak at first, she said she believes it’s important for the younger generations to join in on the topic of domestic terrorism and gun violence.

“This is my community, and I want people to know that young people are also worried about these things,” protester Eliza Cameron said. “When you come out to these type of events, it’s usually adults, the older adults. I want to try to represent the college-aged kids that are worried about our future.”

With the protesters call to action to prevent further gun violence, they’re hoping for a better tomorrow.