Texomans raise funds for Base Camp Lindsey through push-up competition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Base Camp Lindsey was one of the hundreds of nonprofits raising fund for Texoma Gives day, and folks powered through a push-up competition in a friendly challenge.

For the third year, Base Camp Lindsey officials hosted a push-up competition, and board chair Steve Halloway said they are thankful for all the support community members offer to nonprofits.

“Our mission is to get rid of the homeless veteran population here in Wichita Falls,” Halloway said. “We’re gonna do that one at a time without little tiny homes community out on Old Windthorst Road. We’re going to get them in there, try to figure out what got them to the homeless position they’re in, fix that, stay with them, partner with a lot of the local businesses to find them jobs, places to live.”

By walking with homeless veterans and working to get them back on their feet, Holloway said this separates Texoma from other areas also trying to eliminate homelessness for veterans.

“This is where we are different that some of the other cities that do these things,” Holloway said. “They put a bandaid on the problem, but they don’t fix it. We’re gonna fix it. These are our vets.”

Each year, Holloway said the participation in Texoma Gives grows, and the folks with Base Camp Lindsey said they hope to finally raise funds to plant their community.

“You really can’t do anything until you’re stood up, and we’re still looking for our financial foundation,” Holloway said. “It’s going to take a lot of money, and we are looking either for donations or in-kind.”

Holloway said their goal not only helps those impacted by homelessness but also helps flourish the rest of Texoma as well.

“Everybody wins when we put those veterans back on their feet,” Holloway said. “There is an economic benefit to everyone. They’re working and feeling good. They’re spending money and contributing to the economy. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

For more information on Base Camp Lindsey, click here of call 940-757-0321.