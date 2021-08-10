Texomans raise funds for Communities in Schools Greater Wichita Falls Area

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are still plenty of ways to help raise money for Community In Schools Greater Wichita Falls Area following Tuesday’s fundraiser at Market Street.

The nonprofit works in Wichita Falls, Henrietta, Petrolia and Bryson schools to help at-risk students stay and excel in school.

It’s also the largest provider of campus-based mental health services for students.

In the 2019-2020 school year, CIS GWFA managed 899 cases. It had 100% of students stay in school, 100% graduate and 99% get promoted to the next grade.

After CIS site coordinators had to work virtually during the 2020-2021 school year, officials are pleased to be back on campuses for the 2021-2022 school year.

Rider High School site coordinator Chasity Hurd has personally seen the impact it has made on her own students, including Mario, a senior last year who wasn’t going to get anything for Christmas.

“I learned that he was really into construction and so we had some donors who actually came in and said hey we want to support some students at your school,” Hurd said. “So I put his name on the list, I surprised him with a bag of construction tools and he looked at me and said ‘are you serious’ and I said ‘absolutely’ and he had the largest smile on his face.”

Donations also go towards providing food, clothing and medical supplies at the different schools.

CIS also has a washer and dryer at schools to be able to do laundry for its students.

If you missed us at Market Street, you can still contribute.

Click here for a way to donate to CIS online, or you can call (940) 264-6743.