Texomans raise medical care money for pup after possible chemical burns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls has shown it’s support for a local nonprofit yet again after Emily’s Legacy Rescue posted about a dog in need.

It all started with the city asking Emily’s Legacy for help after eight pictures of Luna posted to Facebook.

Still unsure how Luna received her injuries, Kimber Farrar-Hopkins said they think it might be a result of chemical burns.

After posting on Facebook, Texomans stepped up and have raised more than $1,000 to help the costs of Luna’s treatment.

“The community has been wonderful about helping us raise funds so that the vetting that they need can be done because once we get them, we’re committed to getting them well and then finding their forever home,” Farrar-Hopkins said.

The next step after Luna is released from the animal hospital will be to help find her a place to call home.

Farrar-Hopkins said the Facebook fundraiser help out tremendously when they are trying to help animals recover from various injuries.

