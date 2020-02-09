Texomans rally around WF teen battling cancer to raise over $3,600

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans take care of their own, and they raised more than $3,600 Saturday during the fundraiser at Lone Star Muscle Cars for Adriana Holt, 14-year-old Wichita Falls girl diagnosed with sarcoma cancer.

“It was really overwhelming when I first got help, but I can’t believe this many people turned out for us,” Adriana’s mother April Dumke said.

The crowd definitely did not disappoint.

“Look at the community that’s out here today supporting my niece, it is absolutely amazing, I couldn’t ask for a better day or a better community,” Adriana’s aunt Linda Casper said.

It was a family affair, aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins all working to raise money for their loved one.

“We’ve had I think about 20-25 people,” Adriana’s cousin Hayden Wells said. “We’ve raised a lot of money for her.”

Because they have to make the drive to Dallas for treatment, food, travel expenses and medical bills can be harder to keep up with.

“We’re trying to get her on a different maybe insurance or something, but until then we’re paying out of pocket for any doctor that sees her so every little bit’s going to help,” Dumke said.

Although it’s a long and tough road to travel, Adri’s family is rising to the occasion, with the community stepping in too.

“I’m glad everybody is joining Adri’s journey and is joining her fight, so it’s very heartfelt, heartwarming,” Casper said. “We’re a small town, but we’re a small town with a heart the size of Texas.”

“It lets me know that everything is going to be okay,” Dumke said.

This won’t be the last fundraiser that will be put on for Adriana, Casper tells me that they are in the works of getting together a motorcycle run for May.

As Adriana starts radiation in Dallas, everyone in Wichita Falls is rooting her on from home.