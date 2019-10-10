Texomans react to Allsup’s-Yesway acquisition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are more than 300 Allsup’s convenience stores across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma serving as a cornerstone in communities for more than 60 years.

“This is like the go-to thing for the high schoolers, and if you’re really anybody. We’ll be driving around and say, ‘Hey, like let’s go to Allsup’s,'” Archer City Allsup’s customer Mackenzie Gillispie said.

Yesway officials announced on Tuesday they will be acquiring Allsup’s chain stores, saying in a statement, “We look forward to building on Allsup’s legendary heritage and continuing to offer many of the amazing products and services Allsup’s customers are so passionate about… including – without question – the world-famous Allsup’s burrito.”

However, some customers said that service can’t be duplicated.

“They tend to hire people that you know, they’re a lot more customer-oriented and a lot friendlier than larger chains that, basically are just in it for the money,” Henrietta Allsup’s customer Jeff Fox said.

Though others said the change won’t stop folks from stopping by for their quick-fix.

“It’s really just something that everyone comes around here and goes to, so change could be good,” Gillispie said.

Some are looking at the acquirement in a bigger picture.

“It’s a real shame because it just seems like all the little small businesses are being weeded out because they can’t compete,” Fox said.

The president of Allsup’s said in a statement, “We are very excited to have selected Yesway as the acquirer of our company and the future custodian of our brand and legacy.”

