Texomans say goodbye to local native musician Orlando Arredondo

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— Texomans are saying their solemn goodbyes to local musician Orlando Arredondo who passed away November 23.

Arredondo’s passion for music led him to play in different bands since the early 90s.

The bands Estillo Tejano and Fury often played for weddings, quinceañeras, and community events.

Some highlights of Arredondo’s career include opening for Brooks and Dunn, Aaron Tippin, and Flying at the Wheel during falls fest events as well as the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair in San Antonio.

“He was the kind of person that was always looking out for the other people making sure that people were taking of or that making sure people knew that they were loved he was just an all-around good guy,” Niece Renee Knauer said.

Arredondo is survives by his wife and two children.

Visitation for family and friends is Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and funeral services will be December 1 at 6 p.m. at Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home Chapel.

If you would like to share a thought, memory, or donate to his family’s GoFundMe, you can do so by clicking here.