Texomans schedule Cruise to Vote to encourage residents to register for 2020 election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma residents are doing what they can to encourage more people to vote in the 2020 elections by scheduling a Cruise to Vote.

Officials with the League of Women Voters and Cafe Con Leche, along with Larry Moreno Cruises, are putting their efforts on the road so that Texomans know their voice matters.

The cruise will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and will begin at Memorial Stadium near the Great Wichita Falls Soccer Association fields.

Voter registration booths will be available for people to get registered.