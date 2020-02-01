Texomans set to celebrate decade-long tradition Mardis Gras Nocona Style

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks from all over will soon roll into Nocona for the 10th annual Mardis Gras Nocona Style weekend.

With a series of parades, gumbo, beads and of course classic cars, downtown Nocona will turn into its own version of New Orleans Feb. 20-22.

There’s a new event this year with a shoebox parade for children to create their own floats out of shoeboxes.

Chamber officials want folks to know this is a family-friendly event with a carnival and vendors for all ages.

“I can’t believe it’s been going this long, the first year we had about three things in the parade and hardly anybody knew it was going on and now it’s not usual to have over 100 entries in the parade,” Chamber of Commerce executive director McBroom said.

McBroom said people come from surrounding areas to spend the weekend in Nocona and that if people can only come one day, make sure it’s Saturday.

