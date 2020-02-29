Texomans show support for WFAFB New Orleans style at Night in Nola

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank held a night of fun with a New Orleans theme.

During the Night in Nola event, there was a dinner, dancing and an auction with some great prizes

Our very own Melanie Townsend is the emcee at the event.

WFAFB CEO Kara Nickens said she is thankful for all who came to the event.

“Texoma’s always supportive of the food bank,” Nickens said. “We just thank everyone for coming out tonight. We hope everybody has a good time and all of the proceeds we’ll go back to the food bank.”

Nickens said they won’t know the official numbers until next week, but she said they hope to make this an annual event.