Texomans step up to help blood drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Blood donation centers are in need of blood donations as thousands of blood drives were canceled due to COVID-19.

Texomans stepped up in a big way Tuesday at the American Red Cross blood drive hosted by the Texoma Cowboy Church.

“The coronavirus has caused about 2,700 blood drives nationwide to cancel,” TCC volunteer Kathleen Lindeman said.

But Tuesday, Texomans like Don Irby and Brenda Stone wanted to do their part in helping others during the uncertain times.

“Seeing with all this virus stuff going around they needed blood so i wanted to do a little part,” Irby said.

“I wanted to help others, I know there’s blood shortages and I have a rare, or o-negative blood, and i know that’s a universal donor so i just wanted to give to others,” Stone said.

Some heard about the need for blood, Like Mike Greene from Nocona.

“I haven’t [given blood] for a few years, so yeah it was just a good reason to give back and donate again,” Greene said.

TCC made for the perfect venue for a blood drive during a pandemic, giving everyone plenty of room to practice social distancing.

“We have so much space available, we’re monitoring temperatures before they even come in the door and i just think they feel safe,” Lindeman said.

“My husband doesn’t want me going anywhere so he’ll be glad when he sees this on TV that I’m not near anyone,” Stone said.

And Red Cross says all the credit for the great turnout goes to the church and the rest of the Texoma community.

“Because they’ve been talking about it, we have a lot of first time donors and it’s been crazy, but it’s been good because you see the community getting out together to help,” Valerie Perez with the Red Cross said.

In a time with so much going on, Texoma came together, at a safe distance, to help those in need.

The Texoma Cowboy Church will hosts another blood drive next Wednesday April 1st.