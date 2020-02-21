Texomans urged to take care of warrants, unpaid tickets as 2020 Texas Warrant Roundup begins Monday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If anyone you know has a warrant or unpaid ticket in Wichita Falls, Friday is the last day to get it taken care of through the city’s new amnesty period program.

Folks will want to take advantage of it because the annual 2020 Texas warrant roundup starts on Monday.

The round-up will focus on any traffic violations, this includes the following: Unpaid speeding tickets or tickets for no insurance.

This will be the 13th year that Texas has done this.

People will have to pay warrants off online to avoid being arrested, so click here for more information on that.