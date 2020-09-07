Texomans visit Lake Wichita Park during Labor Day weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Labor Day on September 7, some Texomans have taken to Lake Wichita Park to spend their weekend.

Some park goers said they go to the lake often to take a walk or exercise.

Other parkgoers said going to the lake is an easier and safer way to spend their holiday weekend because of the pandemic.

People at the park were seen canoeing, swimming in the lake and there was even some adult recreational soccer being played. And some visitors made the trip to Lake Wichita from around the state.

“It’s labor day and we all live in Plano, Texas,” visitor Dave Eldred said about him and his family. “Our daughter Ashley is a graduate of Midwestern State. We decided it would be fun to come to Wichita Falls to see what’s going on. We’ve had a really great time today driving around, finishing up at the lake and about to head home.”

Lake Wichita Park is open everyday from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.