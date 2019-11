WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans can also honor area veterans who are no longer with us by attending the Wreaths for Vets Burger Burn and Car Show.

All money raised from this stays in the Wichita Falls community and goes towards purchasing wreaths to lay on the graves of our veterans at the Wichita County Cemetery.

The event will take place at the Red River Harley-Davidson from 9 a.m.—2 p.m., and folks can get a hamburger or Windthorst sausage at the event.