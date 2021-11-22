Texoma’s Final Four: Matchup details for remaining playoff football teams

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Four Texoma high school football teams remain in the hunt for a state title on Thanksgiving weekend.

A field that began with 19 high school football programs and 11 volleyball programs has been reduced to four football teams after two weeks of UIL playoff action.

Christ Academy’s Lady Warrior volleyball team was crowned the TAPPS 1A State Champion on Friday, November 19 at West High School after defeating Cornerstone Christian in straight sets.

The win means back-to-back state titles for the Lady Warriors and head coach Sara Lindemann, and three titles in the last four years.

The attention now turns to the gridiron, with four widely known and well respected Texoma high school football programs set their eyes on playing football in December:

All four teams that remain in the playoffs were among KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff and Sports Anchor M.J. Baird’s preseason predictions for which Texoma teams would make deep postseason runs.

Below are matchup details and previews for each of the four Black Friday games:

Class 5A — Rider vs. Canutillo

7 p.m. Friday, November 26 — Grande Communications Stadium, Midland, TX

The Raiders are coming off of a 23-point victory against Andress High School (El Paso). The Raiders racked up 340 total yards of offense and held Andress to just 141 total yards in the contest.

The Raiders will face the Canutillo Eagles, who edged Rider’s division rival Canyon Randall 27-24.

When Rider faced Canyon Randall earlier this season, Rider won 45-23.

Both teams enter the contest with a single loss on the season, hoping to avoid another loss. Only this time, a loss would end their playoff run.

Class 4A — Hirschi vs. Dumas

3 p.m. Friday, November 26 — Gregg Sherwood Memorial Stadium, Plainview, TX

The Huskies won big against Clint in Midland. The Lions scored first, but Hirschi’s 415 total yards of offense was more than Clint could handle, with a final score of 53-19.

The Huskies would score four touchdowns in five offensive plays in the 3rd quarter, highlighted by a 97-yard touchdown from QB Terrius Causey to WR Jaleal Minniefield.

Minniefield would end the game with 247 total scrimmage yards and four touchdowns.

The Huskies will face Dumas, who comes off a 31-6 victory over Fort Stockton. The Demons are riding a 7-game win streak into Plainview.

Hirschi, however, has a 10-game win streak on the line.

Class 3A — Holliday vs. Bells

The Eagles face the Panthers from Bells, who come off a 67-37 victory against Eastland. The Panthers have a six-game win streak coming into this contest, but the Eagles haven’t lost yet this season.

And, they don’t plan on starting Friday.

Class 2A — Windthorst vs. Santo

1 p.m. Friday, November 26 — Newton Field, Graham, TX

The defending Class 2A State Champion Windthorst Trojans are coming off a close victory against cross-county rival Archer City, edging the Wildcats 42-40.

They face the Santo Panthers, who recently defeated Petrolia in round 1 of the playoffs 31-0.

Petrolia and Windthorst faced each other in district play in late October, where the Trojans won 45-21.

Game times and locations are subject to change. Texoma’s Homepage will update with the latest information on venue or schedule changes as it becomes available to us.