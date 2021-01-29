Texoma’s FOX, KJBO returns to Dish Network lineup

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL)— After more than a year, Texoma’s FOX and KJBO returned to the Dish Network lineup at around 7 p.m. Friday night.

The stations went off the Dish lineup in January of last year and as part of a business dispute between our parent company Mission Broadcasting and Dish.

The two sides were in a financial dispute that involved re-transmission fees paid by Dish for the use of Mission’s programming.

Dish Network and Mission Broadcasting came to an agreement late Friday afternoon, clearing the way for Texoma’s FOX to return to Dish.