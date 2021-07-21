Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Run returns for its 10th anniversary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Registration is underway for Texoma’s annual mud-filled obstacle race celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Run is a non-profit 5(ish)K race benefitting the Leadership Wichita Falls and the Wichita Falls Streams & Valleys.

THOR will take place Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The off-road adventure starts in Lucy Park and winds along the Wichita River, past the Falls, through Camp Fillers, and back to Lucy Park. Fierce obstacles and mud-riddled trails stand between runners and victory.

THOR is a fun event for people of all ages. THOR Kids run is also available for ages 4-14.

Invite your family and friends to come out and help you conquer the challenges the course throws at you. Then cheer on the other finishers in THOR village while you enjoy food from one of our vendors and listen to music by DJ Marcus.

Early-bird pricing is in effect until July 31st. The discounted price is $40 for adults and $25 for kids. Starting August 1st, registration increases to $50.

For more information about THOR, including volunteer opportunities and to register, visit THOR’s website.

An early registration event will be held Wednesday, July 21 at On The Border between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.