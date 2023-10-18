TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting ahead of the November 2023 elections gets underway on Monday, October 23, 2022, and lasts until Friday, November 3, 2023, with Election Day taking place on Tuesday, November 7, 2022.

When and where to vote early in Texoma

For early voting polling locations and times, click on the counties below:

Local races impacting Texoma communities

Across Texoma counties, several local races and decisions face voters headed to the polls in the November 2023 elections, including:

Wichita Falls Mayor

Wichita Falls City Council District 3

Wichita Falls City Council District 4

Wichita Falls City Council District 5

City of Holliday alcohol sales

Olney-Hamilton Hospital bond

Nocona ISD bond

Bowie ISD bond

You can find more information regarding what’s on your ballot by visiting Vote411.org and entering your address.

Sample ballots for Texoma counties

To find a sample ballot (if available), click on one of the counties below:

NOTE: Some counties do not have a sample ballot published online. Our newsroom is attempting to acquire a digital copy from all counties in the KFDX/KJTL viewing area. If a sample ballot is not available, the corresponding button will be grey.

Statewide decisions for all voters in Texas

All voters in Texas who head to the polls on November 7, 2023, will have the chance to vote for or against 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Proposition 1 would establish a constitutional right for people and businesses to farm, ranch, produce timber, or manage wildlife on property they own or lease.

In addition to the links to videos explaining each proposed amendment that can be found above, the League of Women Voters has released a Voter’s Guide giving a detailed explanation of each proposed amendment, along with arguments for and against each proposed amendment.

