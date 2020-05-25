Texoma’s Homepage, Texoma’s FOX to live stream WFISD graduation ceremonies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— If your entire family cannot attend WFISD’s graduation ceremonies next weekend, Texoma’s Homepage has you covered.

WFISD graduates will be limited to six tickets for guests and face masks will be required.



For those who are unable to attend the graduations in person, all three graduations will be shown live over on our sister station Texoma’s FOX.



We will also be live streaming them on our website texomashompepage.com.



Both the streaming and the live graduation will begin at 9 a.m.