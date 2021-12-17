Texoma’s Most Wanted — December 17, 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released the names and descriptions of the five most wanted fugitives in Texoma for the week of December 17, 2021.
If you have any information on the location of any of the following fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888.
If you’re calling from outside of the Wichita Falls area, call 1-800-322-9888 toll-free.
There are several other ways you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers:
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips, and if your tips lead to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward of up to $200.
NOTE: The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers want to remind citizens the following fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself.
The following individuals are wanted as of December 10, 2021.
Joseph Butler
Wanted for Robbery
- Ethnicity — White
- Sex — Male
- Age — 39 years old
- Hair Color — Brown
- Eye Color — Hazel
- Height — 5’10”
- Weight — 175 pounds
Sierra Garcia
Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Manufacture Delivery Sell/Possession of Controlled Substance
- Ethnicity — Black
- Sex — Female
- Age — 29 years old
- Hair Color — Brown
- Eye Color — Brown
- Height — 5’01”
- Weight — 125 pounds
Jose Medina
Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Evading
Arrest / Detention with Vehicle
- Ethnicity — Hispanic
- Sex — Male
- Age — 38 years old
- Hair Color — Black
- Eye Color — Brown
- Height — 5’10”
- Weight — 172 pounds
Vanessa Schraub
Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Burglary of Habitation
- Ethnicity — Hispanic
- Sex — Female
- Age — 38 years old
- Hair Color — Brown
- Eye Color — Brown
- Height — 5’02”
- Weight — 140 pounds
Dariyon Miles Toliver
Wanted for Aggravated Assault
- Ethnicity — Black
- Sex — Male
- Age — 26 years old
- Hair Color — Black
- Eye Color — Brown
- Height — 5’11”
- Weight — 170 pounds