Texoma’s Most Wanted — December 17, 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released the names and descriptions of the five most wanted fugitives in Texoma for the week of December 17, 2021.

If you have any information on the location of any of the following fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888.

If you’re calling from outside of the Wichita Falls area, call 1-800-322-9888 toll-free.

There are several other ways you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers:

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips, and if your tips lead to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward of up to $200.

NOTE: The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers want to remind citizens the following fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself.

The following individuals are wanted as of December 10, 2021.

Joseph Butler Wanted for Robbery Ethnicity — White

— White Sex — Male

— Male Age — 39 years old

— 39 years old Hair Color — Brown

— Brown Eye Color — Hazel

— Hazel Height — 5’10”

— 5’10” Weight — 175 pounds

Sierra Garcia Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Manufacture Delivery Sell/Possession of Controlled Substance Ethnicity — Black

— Black Sex — Female

— Female Age — 29 years old

— 29 years old Hair Color — Brown

— Brown Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’01”

— 5’01” Weight — 125 pounds

Jose Medina Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Evading

Arrest / Detention with Vehicle Ethnicity — Hispanic

— Hispanic Sex — Male

— Male Age — 38 years old

— 38 years old Hair Color — Black

— Black Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’10”

— 5’10” Weight — 172 pounds

Vanessa Schraub Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Burglary of Habitation Ethnicity — Hispanic

— Hispanic Sex — Female

— Female Age — 38 years old

— 38 years old Hair Color — Brown

— Brown Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’02”

— 5'02" Weight — 140 pounds