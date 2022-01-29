TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released the names and descriptions of the five most wanted fugitives in Texoma for the week of January 28, 2022.

If you have any information on the location of any of the following fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888.

Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online

If you’re calling from outside of the Wichita Falls area, call 1-800-322-9888 toll-free.

There are several other ways you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers:

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips, and if your tips lead to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward of up to $200.

NOTE: The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers want to remind citizens the following fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself.

The following individuals are wanted as of January 28, 2022.

Denton Daniel Collaso Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4G – U/200G Ethnicity — Hispanic

— Hispanic Sex — Male

— Male Age — 42 years old

— 42 years old Hair Color — Black

— Black Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’09”

— 5’09” Weight — 130 pounds

Krystal Gillespie Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Assault of Public Servant Ethnicity — Black

— Black Sex — Female

— Female Age — 33 years old

— 33 years old Hair Color — Brown

— Brown Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’07”

— 5’07” Weight — 220 pounds

Kenneth Mattew Powell Jr. Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4G – U/200G Ethnicity — Black

— Black Sex — Male

— Male Age — 27 years old

— 27 years old Hair Color — Black

— Black Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’11”

— 5’11” Weight — 150 pounds

Jonathan James Sparks Wanted for Violation of Probation — Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 – U/1G Ethnicity — White

— White Sex — Male

— Male Age — 29 years old

— 29 years old Hair Color — Blonde

— Blonde Eye Color — Blue

— Blue Height — 5’10”

— 5’10” Weight — 235 pounds