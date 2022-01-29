TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released the names and descriptions of the five most wanted fugitives in Texoma for the week of January 28, 2022.
If you have any information on the location of any of the following fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888.
Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online
If you’re calling from outside of the Wichita Falls area, call 1-800-322-9888 toll-free.
There are several other ways you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers:
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips, and if your tips lead to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward of up to $200.
NOTE: The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers want to remind citizens the following fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself.
The following individuals are wanted as of January 28, 2022.
Denton Daniel Collaso
Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4G – U/200G
- Ethnicity — Hispanic
- Sex — Male
- Age — 42 years old
- Hair Color — Black
- Eye Color — Brown
- Height — 5’09”
- Weight — 130 pounds
Krystal Gillespie
Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Assault of Public Servant
- Ethnicity — Black
- Sex — Female
- Age — 33 years old
- Hair Color — Brown
- Eye Color — Brown
- Height — 5’07”
- Weight — 220 pounds
Kenneth Mattew Powell Jr.
Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4G – U/200G
- Ethnicity — Black
- Sex — Male
- Age — 27 years old
- Hair Color — Black
- Eye Color — Brown
- Height — 5’11”
- Weight — 150 pounds
Jonathan James Sparks
Wanted for Violation of Probation — Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 – U/1G
- Ethnicity — White
- Sex — Male
- Age — 29 years old
- Hair Color — Blonde
- Eye Color — Blue
- Height — 5’10”
- Weight — 235 pounds
Tammi Michelle Stewart
Wanted for Personal Recognizance Bond — Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4G – U/200G
- Ethnicity — White
- Sex — Female
- Age — 35 years old
- Hair Color — Brown
- Eye Color — Hazel
- Height — 5’07”
- Weight — 124 pounds