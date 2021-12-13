Texoma’s Most Wanted — Your tips could earn you cash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released the names and descriptions of the five most wanted fugitives in Texoma for the week of December 13, 2021.
If you have any information on the location of any of the following fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888.
If you’re calling from outside of the Wichita Falls area, call 1-800-322-9888 toll-free.
There are several other ways you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers:
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips, and if your tips lead to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward of up to $200.
NOTE: The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers want to remind citizens the following fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself.
The following individuals are wanted as of December 10, 2021.
Ashley Marie Adams
Wanted for Violation of Probation —Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence
- Ethnicity — Black
- Sex — Female
- Age — 30 years old
- Hair Color — Brown
- Eye Color — Brown
- Height — 5’05”
- Weight — 130 pounds
Johnny Barone
Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Delivery/Manufacture of Controlled Substance PG1 0/4g – U/200g
- Ethnicity — White
- Sex — Male
- Age — 32 years old
- Hair Color — Brown
- Eye Color — Blue
- Height — 6’04”
- Weight — 165 pounds
Demeretrion Combs
Wanted for Aggravated Assault
- Ethnicity — Black
- Sex — Male
- Age — 35 years old
- Hair Color — Black
- Eye Color — Brown
- Height — 5’05”
- Weight — 210 pounds
Carmen Helm
Wanted for Violation of Probation – Forgery Government National Instruments/Money/Security
- Ethnicity — White
- Sex — Female
- Age — 30 years old
- Hair Color — Black
- Eye Color — Brown
- Height — 5’02”
- Weight — 125 pounds
Teodoro Serna
Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Burglary of a Habitation
- Ethnicity — Hispanic
- Sex — Male
- Age — 21 years old
- Hair Color — Brown
- Eye Color — Brown
- Height — 6’02”
- Weight — 150 pounds