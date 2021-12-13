Texoma’s Most Wanted — Your tips could earn you cash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released the names and descriptions of the five most wanted fugitives in Texoma for the week of December 13, 2021.

If you have any information on the location of any of the following fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888.

If you’re calling from outside of the Wichita Falls area, call 1-800-322-9888 toll-free.

There are several other ways you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers:

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips, and if your tips lead to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward of up to $200.

NOTE: The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers want to remind citizens the following fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself.

The following individuals are wanted as of December 10, 2021.

Ashley Marie Adams Wanted for Violation of Probation —Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence Ethnicity — Black

— Black Sex — Female

— Female Age — 30 years old

— 30 years old Hair Color — Brown

— Brown Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’05”

— 5’05” Weight — 130 pounds

Johnny Barone Wanted for Bond Forfeiture — Delivery/Manufacture of Controlled Substance PG1 0/4g – U/200g Ethnicity — White

— White Sex — Male

— Male Age — 32 years old

— 32 years old Hair Color — Brown

— Brown Eye Color — Blue

— Blue Height — 6’04”

— 6’04” Weight — 165 pounds Previous Charges: Assault Family Violence and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Demeretrion Combs Wanted for Aggravated Assault Ethnicity — Black

— Black Sex — Male

— Male Age — 35 years old

— 35 years old Hair Color — Black

— Black Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’05”

— 5’05” Weight — 210 pounds Man previously arrested for Studio E shooting identified as suspect in latest Studio E shooting

Carmen Helm Wanted for Violation of Probation – Forgery Government National Instruments/Money/Security Ethnicity — White

— White Sex — Female

— Female Age — 30 years old

— 30 years old Hair Color — Black

— Black Eye Color — Brown

— Brown Height — 5’02”

— 5’02” Weight — 125 pounds