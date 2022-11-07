TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The November 2022 Midterm Elections are upon us, with Election Day taking place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Before Texomans head to their county’s polling locations to vote, the KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage team want to ensure voters are informed in all local and statewide elections before their ballots are cast.

To that end, Your Local Election Headquarters proudly presents our official guide to Election Day in Texoma for the November 2022 midterm elections.

When and where to vote on Election Day

On Election Day, November 8, 2022, all polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

For Election Day polling locations, click on the counties below:

Early voting turnout in Texoma

Please find below the number of registered voters in each county that cast a ballot during early voting, either in-person or by mail-in ballot:

County Registered Voters In-Person Mail-In % Turnout Archer 6,557 1,988 90 31.69% Baylor 2,381 781 26 33.89% Clay 8,066 1,827 98 23.87% Foard 824 357 1 43.45% Hardeman 2,459 487 26 20.86% Montague 14,661 4,911 188 34.78% Throckmorton 1,218 213 13 19.38% Wichita 78,794 19,822 1,134 26.60% Wilbarger 8,360 1,620 223 22.05% Young 11,884 3,563 — 29.98% All early voting figures courtesy Texas Secretary of State’s website

Local races impacting Texoma communities

Across Texoma counties, several local races and decisions face voters headed to the polls in the 2022 midterm elections, including:

You can find more information regarding what’s on your ballot by visiting Vote411.org and entering your address.

The United States House of Representatives

In addition, all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives are up for election, including two members of Congress that represent Texoma counties in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Texas Congressional District 13 — Includes Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Montague, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties. Incumbent Representative Ronny Jackson is running for reelection against Democratic opponent Kathleen Brown.

Texas Congressional District 19 — Includes Throckmorton and Young Counties. Incumbent Representative Jodey C. Arrington is running for re-election against his Independent opponent, Nathan Lewis.

Statewide decisions for all voters in Texas

Voters in Texas will make multiple decisions in the November 2022 Midterm Elections that will impact the state’s government on multiple levels.

On the ballot in 2022 are several key seats in the Texas State Government, including:

Every election year, the League of Women Voters of Wichita County releases a non-partisan voters guide with details on each race, and each candidate for every represented party running in those races.

Sample ballots for Texoma counties

To find a sample ballot (if available), click on one of the counties below:

NOTE: Some counties do not have a sample ballot published online. Our newsroom is attempting to acquire a digital copy from all counties in the KFDX/KJTL viewing area. If a sample ballot is not available, the corresponding button will be grey, and no hyperlink will exist on that button.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.