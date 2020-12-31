Texoma’s Top 10 Stories of 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The year 2020 is one that will go down in history books as the year of change and uncertainty.



We here in Texoma were not short on news events from lockdown to losing community members in 2020. Let’s take a look at the top 10 stories that had the most clicks on Texoma’s Homepage for 2020.

10. Wreck on Central Freeway halts traffic. “A crash on Highway 287 near Windthorst Road leaves a driver dead on the scene and a Wichita Falls resident with significant non-life-threatening injuries.”

9. First case of COVID-19, coronavirus in Wichita County. “City and county officials said residents need to be prepared but not panic after announcing the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Wichita County Wednesday morning in a special press conference.”

8. Texas schools will have 2 new ways to calculate attendance — and state funding — in the fall. “Texas school districts will have two new ways of calculating attendance come the fall semester, when many are set to reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.”

7. UPDATE: Victim identified in Thursday night homicide: “Jason Baum, 23, of Wichita Falls, was killed after gunshots were fired Thursday night on Meadow Lake drive and Tradewinds road.”

6. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Wilder McDaniel’s autopsy suggests homicidal death from smothering. “After an extensive autopsy report from Dallas County medical examiners, the report suggests the death of Wilder McDaniel, 2, is homicidal from asphyxiation though the cause of death is still undetermined at this time.”

5. WF man drowns at Lake Arrowhead Friday afternoon. “A 25-year-old Wichita Falls man drowned Friday afternoon at Lake Arrowhead after events the Lake Arrowhead Fire Chief said happened very quickly.”

4. Henrietta 8-year-old dies awaiting COVID-19 test results. “An 8-year-old girl from Clay County has died Wednesday night from pneumonia-like symptoms while awaiting results for the COVID-19 test.”

3. Shelter-in-place ordered for Wichita Falls. “Following a unanimous vote Wichita Falls city council members order a shelter-in-place order on Wichita Falls for the COVID-19 crisis effective 11:59 p.m.”

2. TEA releases update on STAAR cancellations, graduation requirements for seniors. “As Texas state officials continue to work through COVID-19, coronavirus, the Texas Education Agency officials have released more information on the 2019–2020 academic school year, state examination and graduation requirements for seniors.”

1. WFISD Teacher under investigation. “Wichita Falls Independent School District officials confirmed Tuesday Wichita Falls High School’s Choir Director is under investigation, however, they did not give a reason why.”