Texoma’s Weather Authority: Severe weather resources

Here are a series of quick-links to help you find out all the information you need to know about severe weather.
Severe weather resources:
- Texoma Radar
- Interactive Radar with watches/alerts
- Texoma Current Conditions
- Texoma Weather Alerts
- Texoma’s Weather Authority weather app (Andriod)
- Texoma’s Weather Authority Twitter and weather alerts
- Texoma’s Weather Authority Facebook and weather alerts
- KFDX Tower Cam
Send us your weather photos:
Power Outages (for Oncor Electric Delivery):
- Report Outage to Oncor
- Oncor outage map
- Call to report an outage to Oncor 888-313-4747