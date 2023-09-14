WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the Texoma Women’s Business Council are feeling very good about an exposition they hosted for the first time in several years Thursday evening.

Women-owned and led businesses were invited to meet, network and sell their items to the public.

The exposition allowed for women-owned businesses to increase their exposure and expand their customer base. This expo was the first since the pandemic, and it proved to be a success.

The Texoma Women’s Business Council hosts meetings once a month to allow female-led businesses to offer advice, strategies and learn new business expertise.

On Thursday, September 14, they were able to showcase their business and expand to new markets.

“Most of our ladie- members are ladies, and they don’t have necessarily brick and mortar shops,” TWBC Vice President Whitney Beeson said. “And so this gives them a way to reach a different audience, different, say, customer.”

The expo held businesses of all kinds. Some included juice bars, spicy candies, research clinics, authors and bracelet makers.

Zoe Bell-Kanapaux, a starting author, used the event to promote her books and other knick-knacks she sells.

“The main thing for me is exposure,” Bell-Kanapaux said. “I’ve had a lot of people, since I put out my e-books of it, they might not want to buy the physical copy. Some people prefer them. So they get my business card, or they know what the book is about because I talk to them in person, and they start reading it online. That’s really great and just getting this exposure. Even if a single person doesn’t buy anything, it’s amazing exposure for me, and I really appreciate it.”

While currently her books are not prominent in Wichita Falls, she hopes doing events will allow her to expand her self-published library.

Zoe is a young entrepreneur, but she was not the only young businesswoman there.

Two girls still in grade school joined to sell bracelets. The Adams sisters are four weeks in to their business, but are already seeing that this is something they want to do long-term.

In their short tenure, they note the biggest thing they learned is to be prepared.

“If you are starting a business, make sure you are prepared before doing it,” Jocelyne and Jasmine Adams said.

To see some of these businesses, check out our local farmers markets and the Texoma Women’s Business Council.