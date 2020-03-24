Breaking News
City of Wichita Falls to temporarily suspend water disconnections
#TexomaStrong: WF virtual tip jar for local service industry workers

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL)— Many of our fellow neighbors here in Texoma rely on tips as a source of income, and we here KFDX and KJTL want to offer some help to those in the community by creating a virtual tip jar.

The purpose of this virtual tip jar is to help alleviate some of the financial burden of local service industry workers. This includes those in the community that work at restaurants, bars, salons, grocery stores, and more.

This is a free public service from KFDX, Texoma’s FOX and Texomashomepage.com. 

Click here to fill out the Wichita Falls Virtual Jar form if you’re in need of financial help. On this form, you will need to include your Venmo or Paypal information so that customers, neighbors, and Wichita Falls community members can help support you.

If you’d like to make a donation to the Wichita Falls Virtual Tip Jar click here to fill out the form.

Together we are #TexomaStrong.

