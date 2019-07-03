Sheppard airmen deliver thank you cards to veterans

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

In honor of the Fourth of July Thursday, Presbyterian Manor held its 8th annual Thank a Veteran day Wednesday.

They received about 275 cards sent in by the community and Sheppard Air Force Base airmen.

Each veteran received multiple cards as well as cookies donated by Girl Scouts.

For the first time, airmen from SAFB joined officials in delivering the cards.

One airman said it is important for him to personally thank the veterans for the sacrifices they made.

“The generation that got us here had so many sacrifices that I’m so thankful that even though I’m serving and I make my sacrifices in my own way there is no comparison to what they had to go through,” Sheppard Air Force Base Instructor Rodolfo Garcia said.