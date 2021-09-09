Thank you, Texoma! Texoma Gives far exceeds fundraising goal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives, a 16-hour fundraising event for local nonprofit organizations, surpassed their fundraising goal thanks to the generosity of Texoma residents.

With the help of 5,728 donors making 11,645 donations, Texoma Gives was able to raise $1,842,962 for 192 area nonprofit organizations, the most money raised in the fundraisers’ six-year history.

Texoma Gives’ $1.5 million fundraising goal was surpassed around 6:30 p.m. with around three and a half hours before their 10 p.m. deadline.

From the entire KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage team, we want to say thank you, Texoma, for your generosity and donations to area nonprofits through Texoma Gives.

