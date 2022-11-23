WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All non-emergency City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday On Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25.

The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Normal Monday trash pickup on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22

and Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, November 23.

Friday trash pickup will move to Saturday, November 26.

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, November 23

The Transfer Station and landfill will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Both will return to normal hours on Saturday, November 26.

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977.