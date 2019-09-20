The 17th Artillery Regiment gathers every year to honor those who have served with them in the Army

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A special group of soldiers has returned to Fort Sill for an annual reunion. The 17th Artillery Regiment gathers every year to honor those who have served with them in the Army.

It’s also a way for them to help each other cope with the effects of going to war.

The 17th Artillery Regiment was first organized in 1917 and has since fought in every major war of the army.

The Association, or as they would say, family, has over 200 members who served in Korea, Vietnam, and World War II.

Each day this week, the veterans have been guided on tours of an evolving Fort Sill and the National Historic Landmark and Museum.

Gil Bernabi is a Vietnam veteran and the president of the 17th Artillery Association.

He says sometimes they may crack a joke while telling war stories, but nobody was joking when they were actually facing mortars and RPG’s.

