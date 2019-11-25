The 2019 Wichita Mountains Classic Show returns December 6-8

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Fort Sill Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting the 2019 Wichita Mountains Classic Show on Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The annual event showcases the initiatives of youth in agriculture through the showmanship of raised cattle.

The 2019 Wichita Mountains Classic Show features four main shows, which include Steer, Heifer, Junior Pre-Show and Showmanship. The event is a classic Lawton community show that receives participation from youth across the country as well as in the city.

From the “Coors Winter National” to the Wichita Mountains Classic Show, over the span of several decades, the event has garnered national participation from youth throughout the country eager to showcase all their hard work.

While the prestigious show only takes place yearly, much of the hard work happens behind the scenes where youth raise and work with their cattle all year long. Not only will participants be able to witness the hard work and efforts of the youth, but they can also enjoy a fantastic showcase.

The event is free and open to the public. For the full timeline of events, please click here.

For registration, please click here, email Logan at lralston@visitlawtonok.com or call (580)-355-3541.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by clicking here or contacting Dennis Wade at dwade@lawtonfortsillchamber.com.