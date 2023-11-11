WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Every Veterans Day weekend the Sheppard Spouses Club hosts Hangar Holiday, a two day holiday shopping extravaganza.



The Director, Tiffany Baker, states this show is the biggest to date with several new elements such as gift wrapping.

“We’ve got over 220 vendors this year,” said Baker. “It’s our largest show to date. We also have gift wrapping available, this is something new. We have golf carts outside to bring you from the parking lot to the event and from the event back to your car. Also, we have Santa.”

While there is no fee to attend the event, any donations and the small fee to take a picture with Santa goes to the Sheppard Spouses Club’s charitable fund. This fund pours directly back into Wichita Falls.

“We have a grant program that on and off base organizations can apply for on our website, and we have a giveback program where we pick a random organization every month and give back to them, whether it be lunch gift cards and event, things like that,” said Baker. “We have our scholarship program for military spouses and children within the local area that can apply”

The event also has resources available to veterans who are looking to use and access some of their veteran benefits.

Additionally, The Boy Scouts of America are collecting non perishable food donations.

The event runs Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.