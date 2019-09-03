OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Amputees from across the U.S. will flock to Olney this weekend for a dove hunting adventure.

The annual Olney Amputee Dove Hunt kicks off Friday with the annual golf tournament.

After everyone has worked up an appetite, you can head on down to the Olney Civic Center for the brisket and sausage dinner. That dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, those that attend will be delighted to a big breakfast and also a fajita feast at noon.

All Olney citizens are invited to cheer on participants and enjoy the free meals.

The One-Arm Dove Hunt was founded back in 1972, by Jack Northrup and Jack Bishop. Together they were known as the one-armed Jacks.

The first year, six other Olney residents joined the Jacks on their hunt. Each year since then, amputees from around the country come to young county for the hunt, and a reunion.

Jack Bishop passed away in 2011, and Jack Northrup died in May of 2015. Thats when the One-Arm Dove Hunt was renamed the Olney Amputee Dove Hunt.

