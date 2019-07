WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Arc of Wichita County was awarded a $5,000 grant to help purchase a SMART board for their projects in their facilities.

The Arc, which helps serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Wichita County and surrounding areas received the money through the Superior Health Plan.

Purchasing the smartboards will allow the company to use it for their day hab and bridge program.

According to their Facebook page, the SMART board has been ordered.