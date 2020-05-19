The ARC of Wichita County delivers essential meal to members

The ARC of Wichita County is taking good care of their members during this time.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The ARC of Wichita County is taking good care of their members during this time.

They have been delivering essential care packages to their members who are unable to leave home or don’t have transportation to get to the store.

Those with the ARC said they are doing this not only to provide members with necessities but to reduce their risks of catching the coronavirus.

Member Russell Cowley said he is appreciative.

“[It] helps you when you can’t get to the store that way you can have some food that way you won’t go hungry,” Cowley said.

Cowley has started delivering meals as well.

If you know anyone who has an intellectual or developmental disorder contact the ARC to get involved.

Also, The ARC is always in need of donations, click here to find out how.