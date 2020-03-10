The Arc of Wichita County helps independent member move into new apartment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A lot of people seek independence and the responsibility of living on their own and that is the case for at least one member of The Arc of Wichita County.

The Arc of Wichita County was formed to serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Wichita County. Now, they are raising funds to help Gail Williams move into her new apartment.

Gail Williams has lived independently before but has been living with family recently.

Williams knows how important it is for Arc members to live independently which is why she called The Arc for a helping hand.

Meet Gail Williams.

Gail is the next developmentally disabled woman stepping out on her own and living independently.

A lot of developmentally disabled people don’t achieve this milestone, but Arc members are slowly increasing that number.

“We’ve had now two members in the past month that have gotten their own apartment and have needed assistance,” The Arc of Wichita County Executive Director Addison Roberts said.

Gail is that second member and she knows the importance of living independently.

“You can be responsible for yourself,” Arc member said. “And you can do stuff. You can ride a bus. You can shop on your own with nobody there to help you. You can learn a lot more on your own.”

Gail’s case is an anomaly because she gets assistance from the state; assistance that doesn’t always happen for disabled individuals.

“So because the Medicaid waiver waitlist is so long in Texas, it’s somewhere around 154 thousand people now,” said Roberts said. “There’s a lot of need for people that aren’t receiving services that need help from their local community.”

Gail is receiving services from the state but she is also accepting help from the arc because moving has been difficult for her.

“I’ve been sleeping on the floor,” Williams said. “And no food in the house. And no pots and pans. No furniture.”

That is why The Arc is in place and is asking for your help.

You can donate to The Arc by dropping items off at their office and on their website.

Gail is ecstatic for all the help and says she and her boyfriend plan to get married next year.