The Arts Council and Region 9 team up to bring Fine Art Discovery Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fifth graders were shown the power of art at the 2020 Young People’s Concert and Fine Art Discovery Day.

This year’s event marks the first partnership between The Arts Council and Region Nine.

Area students were able to learn first- hand about the importance of art from local artists in a small group setting.

In conjunction with these small group sessions, students were also taken to Memorial Auditorium for a concert put on by The Wichita Falls Symphony.

Christine Heidebrecht, Arts Council Wichita Falls event organizer, said this event has a special connection to her.

“With everything driven in our society today being technology, oftentimes we’ve kind of disconnected from that emotional side of ourselves and we lose the opportunity to find our expression,” Heidebrecht said. “So, we’re never quite positive how to show our fear, our anger, our joy, our sadness, and that’s what the arts provides. It gives you that opportunity to let it out when words don’t do it alone.”