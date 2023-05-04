WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For 40 years, The Bike Stop has been the one-stop shop for all things cycling in Wichita Falls.

In fact, their 40th anniversary was marked on Wednesday, May 3, with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Chamber recognizing all the hard work the team has put in over the years to keep their customers’ wheels turning.

Employees said they’re excited to see the store around for another 40 years, too.

“People can depend on us to be able to get their bikes working and them back on the trails and roads and out there doing what they love to do, and they know that they can get out there and their bike is going to work,” Scott Stevenson with The Bike Stop said.

The Bike Stop is located at 2708 Southwest Parkway, so make sure you stop by and visit.