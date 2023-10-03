WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Big changes are coming to The Buckle, Inc. by the end of the year.

The large retail chain will be moving out of the Sikes Senter Mall in early December, according to the store’s co-manager.

The new location will be in the Quail Creek Crossing Shopping Center between American Eagle and Crumbl Cookies off Lawrence Road.

While the plans will be finalized at the end of November, according to the co-manager, Buckle plans to hold the new location’s grand opening on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Interior construction is already underway for the Quail Creek location.

The store’s last day in the Sikes Senter Mall will be on Sunday, December 3, and it will operate on normal Sunday store hours from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

While Buckle will be closed the following day, Monday, December 4, to allow for preparations at the new store, operations will continue on Lawrence Road at 11 a.m. that Tuesday.