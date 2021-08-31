The Catch seafood restaurant hoping to reel in customers after opening

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For folks throughout Wichita Falls that have been patiently waiting for the new seafood restaurant, The Catch to open, your wait is now over!

The Catch is located where the old Burger King used to be across from Sikes Senter Mall.

CEO for TW Ventures, Richard Lebouff said folks can expect some top-notch fresh seafood and all in a timely manner.

This is the 27th Catch to open in the U.S. and Lebouff said they chose the location because it’s right in the heart of Wichita Falls and said with the staff they have on board, he’s hopeful the restaurant will be a success.

“It was a day we were waiting for, so a lot of compliments and a lot of great food yesterday and the team did a phenomenal for day one. I’ve opened many different Catch’s and the local team here in Wichita Falls has done a great job executing,” Lebouff said.

Lebouff said they are still hiring and if anyone is interested in being a part of The Catch team, all you need to do is walk in and fill out an application.