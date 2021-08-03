WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – With just a few weeks to go before their anticipated opening, The Catch Wichita Falls is hiring for all positions in the restaurant, both front and back of house.

The restaurant, which specializes in Southern Seafood, is located at 4004 Kemp Boulevard in the former Burger King location across from Sikes Senter Mall.

The Catch General Manager tells Texomashomepage that the company is hosting walk-in job interviews all week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with no appointment necessary.

He said the restaurant hopes to hire a total of 60 employees prior to opening day. The exact date of the restaurants’ opening has yet to be announced.