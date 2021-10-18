The Chooch Axe Throwing Arena offers fun for the whole family

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Chooch Axe Throwing Arena off of Southwest Parkway offers a safe and fun axe throwing experience.

Carl Alfert, the owner of The Chooch Axe Throwing Area, encourages people to believe in themselves and otherworldly things.

He incorporated these two sayings to create his business, The Chooch Axe Throwing Arena.

“You need to believe in yourself okay? It’s alright,” Alfert said.

“Went to Alaska in July, went to an axe-throwing place, it was a blast. My kids really liked it and I thought Wichita falls needs this,” Alfert said about opening The Chooch Axe Throwing Arena.

Axe throwing is a skill that takes strength, determination, and for many, a lot of patience.

“One of our big themes here is believe. When you step up with the axe you get really nervous. Your friends are watching you. Can I do it? Will it bounce back? And then we want you to believe in yourself and give it a toss and I’m telling you the first time you stick that axe you realize you’re capable of something, even something a little dangerous, something new and that’s great for everybody,” Alfert said.

Words that mirrored my experience in the arena, my hesitancy turned into excitement, which brought out my confidence and a little competitiveness.

“We work on a growth mindset. We’re going to give you positive reinforcement for the effort that you put in and effort is what makes you successful not innate ability,” Alfert said.

Alfert hopes that while your throwing strength increases, so will your love of the sport.

The arena is family-focused, allowing kids to wield an axe if you’re looking to have a fun family night.

They also allow you to bring in your own axe as long as it meets the arena’s requirements.

For those interested in some friendly competition, The Chooch Axe Throwing Arena will be starting league tournaments in mid-November.