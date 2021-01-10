The Den offers families clean space for kids to play during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some businesses have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials with a local toy store said they have been thriving through the pandemic.

At The Den, you can find all of the children’s toys to your heart’s desire, but they now have a play room for kids to enjoy as well.

Whether it’s warm or cold outside, a toy store can be a dreamland for kids and at The Den, owners Elise and Larry Fox have developed a play room for imaginations to run wild.

“The space became available in the summer and we just took the opportunity,” Elise Fox said. “It was a goal of ours to always have that space and so we just jumped on it and thought, ‘We’ll see what happens.’ People will come and they are coming.”

Although Larry said he’s not much of a builder, he still managed to build each setting for the play room and the kids are certainly taking advantage.

“We’ve had repeat customers constantly. We’ve had people booking for birthday parties. We’re full most weekends for parties,” Elise said. “We do stop and clean between groups of kids that play, so we can sanitize and make sure everything is clean since we don’t wanna spread anything.”

Some businesses have struggled to stay open and have closed because of the pandemic, but Elise said she is thankful The Den has some loyal customers.

“We were a little worried with the coronavirus that it was gonna decline and it did for a little while. But they came out at Christmas and did great and we sold lots of toys for lots of happy little kids for Christmas,” Elise said.

Happy little kids that have a safe place to play indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to book online in advance.