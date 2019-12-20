1  of  2
The Force is strong in WF after Rise of Skywalker premiere

Local News

by: Josh Hoggard

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This is the finale you are looking for.

The final chapter of the Star Wars sequel trilogy is here, and the early indication is that Wichitans are very happy with it.

Our digital team was on-site at Cinemark theater last night for the opening night of the final installment in the “Skywalker Saga”. Check out the video below for some local reactions:

The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere. In Wichita Falls, both Cinemark 14 and Sikes Senter AMC are carrying the movie. You can find links to showtimes below:

Fandango | Cinemark | AMC Sikes Senter | IMDb

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for our full review of The Rise of Skywalker, including an exclusive interview with MakingStarWars.net’s Jason Ward, coming soon.

